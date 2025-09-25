Search
Indore doctor removed for 'insensitive behaviour' with passenger bitten by rat at airport

PTI |
Published on: Sept 25, 2025 04:17 pm IST

Indore airport director Vipinkant Seth said the doctor behaved insensitively with the injured passenger, although "his attitude was not rude".

The Indore airport authorities on Thursday decided to shunt out a doctor for his alleged insensitive behaviour towards a passenger bitten by a rat and imposed a fine on the pest control agency, officials said.

The airport doctor administered the injured passenger a tetanus injection, dressed the wound and gave him antibiotic tablets.(Representative image/Unsplash)
The airport doctor administered the injured passenger a tetanus injection, dressed the wound and gave him antibiotic tablets.(Representative image/Unsplash)

A man travelling from Indore to Bengaluru was bitten by a rat on Tuesday in the departure area of the airport. The passenger alleged the rodent suddenly got into his trousers and bit his leg, they said.

The passenger protested loudly following the incident and demanded that he be administered a rabies injection, on the advice of his personal doctor, but the vaccine was apparently unavailable in the airport's health facility.

After his protest, the airport doctor administered him a tetanus injection, dressed the wound and gave him antibiotic tablets.

Airport director Vipinkant Seth told PTI that the doctor was attached to a private hospital which provides medical facilities at the airport.

"We learnt that the doctor behaved insensitively with the injured passenger, although his attitude was not rude. We have asked the hospital to replace him with another doctor at the airport," Seth said.

An initial fine of 500 has been imposed on the pest control agency under the tender conditions and the housekeeping contractor has been issued a show-cause notice, he added.

