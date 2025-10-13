Industrialist Sminu Jindal says IndiGo damaged her wheelchair, airline ‘regrets’

Industrialist and disability rights advocate Sminu Jindal, on Monday, accused IndiGo airlines for damaging her wheelchair saying that it was returned “completely bent and unusable” after her flight from Goa to Delhi on October 10. The airline did not issue a statement on the matter but replied to Jindal on her post. (Svayam | Facebook page)

She raised the issue on social media platform X, asking the civil aviation ministry to take corrective measures to protect assistive devices used by persons with disabilities.

“I was returning from Goa on 10th Oct 2025 after celebrating the @purplefestgoa — a festival that honours the freedom, independence & dignity of persons with disabilities. On my @IndiGo6E flight 6E 6264 (Goa–Delhi), my custom wheelchair — built specifically for my spinal cord injury — was returned to me completely bent & unusable,” she posted.

She alleged that this was not an isolated case.

“It’s a repeated trauma that thousands of persons with disabilities face when they fly. A wheelchair is not just equipment — it is our mobility, our independence, our dignity. Once its frame is bent, it can never be repaired,” she said.

“If wheelchairs must go into the aircraft belly, airlines must create a dedicated protected section & ensure staff are properly trained and sensitized,” she said, adding, “I strongly urge Hon’ble Civil Aviation Minister Shri @RamMNK Ji & @MoCA_GoI to intervene, and call upon @IndiGo6E to take urgent corrective action. This issue has been pending for far too long. Safety of assistive devices is mandatory. Somebody’s life & life’s earnings depend on it.”

Its response expressing regret over the incident and assuring support, read, “We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused. We remain fully committed to ensuring a seamless and comfortable journey for all our customers and deeply value your feedback. We understand the importance of an assistive device and assure you that we remain available to extend any support you may require. Our airport team had also endeavoured to offer immediate assistance by providing an alternate wheelchair and ensuring every possible comfort.”

It added, “ We tried reaching you as well, however, we have been unable to establish contact. We would be most grateful for an opportunity to speak with you at a convenient time to address your experience in greater detail. Please be assured that we are continually strengthening our efforts to ensure the most sensitive handling and care for all our customers’ needs,” the airline said.

According to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) norms, airlines are required to ensure the safe handling and return of wheelchairs and other mobility aids without damage.

Her father and Member of Parliament (MP) Navin Jindal, also reacted to the incident on X.

“What happened with my daughter @SminuJindal is deeply concerning and reflects a larger systemic issue. A wheelchair is not just mobility, it represents dignity and independence. Airlines must handle assistive devices with utmost care and respect. It’s time for stronger protocols and better sensitivity training,” he posted.