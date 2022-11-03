Home / India News / Infiltration bid foiled along LoC in Poonch sector, terrorist gunned down

Infiltration bid foiled along LoC in Poonch sector, terrorist gunned down

Updated on Nov 03, 2022 10:38 PM IST

The soldiers attacked the infiltrators who opened fire on them, he said, adding that in an ensuing fire fight, one terrorist was killed.

Representative image(AFP File Photo)
ByHT News Desk

An infiltration bid was foiled on Thursday after soldiers of the Indian Army detected suspicious movement along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch sector. A terrorist was also gunned down in a gunfight between the troops and the infiltrators. A search operation was launched.

"At about 1000 hours today, alert soldiers of the army observed suspicious movement of some individuals along the Line of Control in the Poonch sector (J-K), wherein they were trying to infiltrate across the Line of Control into the Indian side," news agency PTI quoted a defence spokesperson.

The terrorists's body was found along with two AK-47 rifles, a pistol and war-like stores, the spokesperson added.

On October 31, a Pakistani militant was killed when security forces foiled an infiltration bid near the LoC in Keran sector of Kupwara district. A rifle and two pistols were recovered from the possession of the infiltrator, identified as Mohammed Shakur of Syedpura in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

Earlier, on the intervening night of October 25 and 26, security forces were tipped off about a group of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists trying to infiltrate through forward positions of Sudpura in Karnah Tehsil of Kupwara. One infiltrator was killed while the other managed to escape.

(With bureau, PTI inputs)

