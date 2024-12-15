Menu Explore
'Inke saamne toh hum sab Baby hai': Varun Dhawan on meeting Amit Shah

ANI |
Dec 15, 2024 02:06 PM IST

“It was an absolute pleasure to meet the Honorable Home Minister,” the actor wrote on Instagram, sharing a photo with Amit Shah.

New Delhi [India], December 15 (ANI): Actor Varun Dhawan, who is busy promoting his upcoming film 'Baby John', had a special meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his visit to the national capital.

Actor Varun Dhawan with Union home minister Amit Shah in Delhi (Instagram)
Actor Varun Dhawan with Union home minister Amit Shah in Delhi (Instagram)

Varun on Sunday took to his Instagram account to share a picture from the meeting while describing the interaction as an "absolute pleasure."

Sharing his excitement, Varun wrote in the caption, "Inke Saamne Toh Hum Sab 'Baby' Hai. It was an absolute pleasure to meet the Honorable Home Minister amitshah ji in Delhi."

Take a look:

https://www.instagram.com/p/DDloAkcil7k/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Meanwhile 'Baby John', is an adaptation of Atlee's 2016 Tamil film 'Theri', which starred Vijay and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Earlier this month, the trailer of the film was unveiled in a grand event. Packed with mass action, the trailer showcased Dhawan's versatility, portraying a police officer, a father, and a romantic lead. Jackie Shroff appeared menacing as the antagonist, while Wamiqa Gabbi also plays a significant role.

The trailer concluded with a surprise cameo by Salman Khan. Although his face was covered with a black cloth, a glimpse of his eyes left a lasting impression. Salman ended the trailer by wishing everyone, "Merry Christmas" in advance.

Baby John is produced by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee, and Jyoti Deshpande. Directed by A. Kaleeswaran and presented by Atlee, the film is slated for release on December 25. (ANI)

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
