INLD supremo Om Prakash Chautala dissolves party’s youth wing, INSO

Cracking a whip against workers who had indulged in consistent hooting against speakers during Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) rally in Gohana on October 7, party supremo Om Prakash Chautala on Thursday dissolved the party’s youth wing and the students wing, Indian National Students Organisation (INSO).

A press release issued by the INLD mentions that both the wings were found to be lacking in discipline and commitment to the ideals of the party.

The youth wing failed to play its role during the Gohana rally on October 7 and the INSO was found indulging in blatant anti-party activities.

INSO is also accused of entering into a conspiracy with anti-party forces to disrupt the rally and smear the name of INLD, the release stated.

First Published: Oct 11, 2018 14:29 IST