'Insane': Traffic snarls choke Delhi, Noida roads amid curbs over JD Vance's visit

Several roads leading to Delhi from neighbouring Noida, Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana's Gurugram were jam-packed on Monday during peak traffic hours as commuters headed off to work amid road closures and diversions put in place in the national capital in view of US Vice President JD Vance's visit. Roads going to Delhi from UP's Noida, including a long stretch near Sector 62 and the DND (Delhi Noida Direct) flyway, were choked on Monday.(X/@AnkitMota)

US Vice President JD Vance landed in Delhi at around 9:30 am on Monday for his first visit to India, for which traffic police has put in place elaborate arrangements.

Roads going to Delhi from UP's Noida, including a long stretch near Sector 62 and the DND (Delhi Noida Direct) flyway, the Meerut Expressway that goes from Ghaziabad to Delhi were among the ones that reported massive traffic snarls with some commuters taking to social media and saying that they were stranded since an hour.

“Insane Traffic Near Sector 62, Noida. 8 km stretch has been overloaded with traffic for more than 45 mins now at Delhi - Meerut NH,” one user wrote on microblogging platform X.

“Very heavy traffic on Delhi Meerut Expressway on service road towards Delhi from Crossings / Vijay Nagar. Standstill for last 30 minutes, haven't moved an inch,” another user wrote.

In Delhi, Dhaula Kuan, Lajpat Nagar, Mahipalur, Vasant Kunj, Rajouri Garden were among the areas where roads were choked on Monday morning.

Citing a 'special event', Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory in which it announced the closure and diversion of some roads between 9 am to 11 am, 11 am to 2 pm and 6 pm to 9 pm on Monday.

According to the advisory, no vehicle will be allowed to park on Sardar Patel Marg, Gurugram road, Parade road, Thimmaiya Marg, and Air Force road and surrounding areas in the national capital from 9 am to 11 am. If vehicles are found parked improperly on the above roads, they will be towed and taken to a traffic pit at Kalibari Mandir Marg in front of Bhairon temple, Delhi Police had said.

The advisory came in the backdrop of US Vice President JD Vance's landing in Delhi for his first India visit.

JD Vance was also scheduled to visit the Akshardham temple, which lies on the road that connects Delhi with UP's Noida and Ghaziabad. Traffic arrangements put in place for this and other engagements during the high-profile visit could have contributed to the traffic snarls on Monday morning.