JD Vance in Delhi: Police issues traffic advisory for April 21 | Check routes to avoid

After concluding his visit in Italy, United States Vice President JD Vance has departed for his first official visit to India, which will take place from April 21 to April 24. Throughout the day, people are advised to use public transport to avoid congestion on roads in Delhi.(Representational/PTI)

JD Vance is expected to land in Delhi at around 9:30 am on Monday, according to the White House Press Pool and is scheduled to have a formal meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 6:30 pm at his residence, reported ANI.

Apart from Delhi, Vance is scheduled to visit Jaipur on Tuesday, followed by Agra on Wednesday. He will depart from India on Thursday morning.

To maintain smooth vehicular movement on roads during JD Vance’s visit in Delhi, the city’s traffic police has released an advisory for different times of the day, citing “special event” on Monday.

Delhi traffic advisory: Routes to avoid

From 9 am to 11 am Monday

From 9 am to 11 am on Monday, Delhi traffic police said that no vehicle will be allowed to park on Sardar Patel Marg, Gurugram road, Parade road, Thimmaiya Marg, and Air Force road and surrounding areas in the national capital, and thus, are advised to avoid these routes. If vehicles are found parked improperly on the above roads, they will be towed and taken to a traffic pit at Kalibari Mandir Marg in front of Bhairon temple.

Commuters going towards 11 Murti to RML are advised to use Vande Matram Marg from Dhaula Kuan flyover to R/A Shankar road, Talkatora road and Sheikh Mujib-ur-Rehman Marg to reach their destinations. Also, people going towards Dhaula Kuan flyover from Delhi airport or vice versa may use Rao Tula Ram Marg.

From 11 am to 2 pm Monday

For the next three hours, some routes in Central Delhi will be diverted to ensure smooth traffic flow. No vehicles will be allowed to park or halt on C-Hexagon, Janpath road, Sardar Patel Marg and nearby areas. Similarly, people will not be allowed to park to stop at Sikandra road, Firoz Shah road, MNLP, Vikas Marg, Noida Link road Akshardham and adjoining roads.

To ensure that you’re not stuck in traffic, some alternate routes have been suggested by the traffic police. People going from Dr Rajendra Prasad Marg towards Janpath road can use Raisina road towards roundabout Windsor Place to Ashoka road to C Hexagon

Commuters going towards Janpath from Connaught Place’s outer circle can use Ashoka road to C Hexagon and those going towards 11 Murti to RML may use Vande Matram Marg from Dhaula Kuan flyover to R/A Shankar road, Talkatora road and Sheikh Mujib-ur-Rehman Marg. Commuters going towards C Hexagon via Zakir Hussain Marg may use Mathura road T-point to reach their destination.

From 6 pm to 9 pm

During these hours, no vehicle will be allowed to halt to park on Sardar Patel Marg, Kamal Ataturk road, Gurugram road, Parade road, Thimmaiya Marg, Air Force road and surrounding areas.

Like previous time slots, during these hours too, commuters going towards 11 Murti to RML may use Vande Matram Marg from Dhaula Kuan flyover to R/A Shankar road, Talkatora road and Sheikh Mujib-ur-Rehman Marg, and those going towards Dhaula Kuan flyover from Delhi airport or vice versa may use Rao Tula Ram Marg.

Throughout the day, people are advised to use public transport to avoid congestion on roads and to plan with extra time in hand if one is going to ISBTs, railway stations or airports.