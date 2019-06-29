Inspired by Vijayvargiya, BJP youth leader wields bat to ‘send a message’

After Akash Vijayvargiya, a BJP MLA, assaulted an official with a bat, a youth leader of the party landed at the municipality office here, wielding the same ‘weapon’ “to send a message”.

Damoh district Bharatiya Janta Yuva Morcha vice president Vivek Agrawal, whose mother is a corporator, was also seen praising Vijayvargiya in a video that went viral after he reached the municipality wielding a bat Thursday.

He wanted to send a message that corruption will not be tolerated, Agrawal said in the video.

“Since a Congress government came to power in Madhya Pradesh, no work is being done without money and muscle (power),” he said.

Akash Vijayvargiya raised a bat against corruption in Indore Municipal Corporation, and “likewise, I took the bat to Damoh municipality to get people’s work done”, he said, adding it was a symbolic act and he did not want to hit anyone.

“I have sent a message to the people and officers that if the work is carried out honestly and speedily, the bat won’t be used. Officials will be chased with the bat if there is corruption and lethargy,” Agrawal threatened.

Akash, son of BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, assaulted a municipal officer while opposing demolition of a dilapidated house in Indore Wednesday. He is now in judicial custody.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Jun 29, 2019 10:08 IST