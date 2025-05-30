'Instead of taking action against Pahalgam terrorists...': Congress leader targets Centre

Former Congress Rajya Sabha Member, V Hanumantha Rao, alleged that the Centre is targeting the Opposition instead of taking action against terrorists who attacked in Pahalgam. Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao alleges that Opposition's opinion was not taken for the ceasefire (PTI)

Talking to ANI, Rao said, "Innocent people were killed (in Pahalgam), after which all political parties came together to finish terrorism. Everyone was openly supporting whatever action we were taking to finish terrorism. Now, after the Pahalgam, four members of a terrorist organisation are roaming here and there. But unfortunately, the Indian government, instead of taking action against Pahalgam terrorists, is attacking the Opposition parties. It is not correct."

He added that Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Congress General Secretary in-charge of Communications Jairam Ramesh are also saying the same.

Former MP Rao said that the Opposition's opinion was not taken for the ceasefire and asked the Centre, "Why have you not consulted all the parties?" (sic)

Earlier speaking to ANI, Jairam Ramesh said, "These terrorists of Pahalgam were involved in four attacks, and still they are roaming around here and there. Our MPs are roaming, and terrorists are also roaming. We are asking these questions seriously. They do not answer these questions."

"The BJP only targets the Congress party. Their attack is on the Congress party; it should be on the terrorists. Action should be taken against Pakistan. The terrorists should be arrested. The missiles that are being launched every day are being launched against the Congress party..." Ramesh added.

Mamata Banerjee also accused the BJP of trying to politicise Operation Sindoor and said such remarks are being made when all-party delegations are visiting partner countries.

She said, “What Modi ji said today, we are not only shocked but also very sad to hear this, when the Opposition is representing the country...In his presence, his minister said that they will do Operation Bengal, like Operation Sindoor. I challenge them - if they have guts, go into elections tomorrow, we are ready and Bengal is ready to accept your challenge. But please remember, time is a factor. You must remember the time. Our representative Abhishek Banerjee is also in the team.”