‘Insult of Babasaheb Ambedkar’: Rahul Gandhi reacts to BJP's 'red' Constitution attack

Reacting to Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis' 'red' Constitution remark, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said on Thursday that the BJP has insulted Dalit icon and scholar, Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the release of Mahavikas Aghadi (MVA) guarantees for the Maharashtra assembly election.

"According to the former BJP Chief Minister of Maharashtra, showing Babasaheb's Constitution and raising voice for caste census is a Naxalite idea! This thinking of BJP is an insult to the Constitution maker, Maharashtra's son Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar. During the Lok Sabha elections, the people of Maharashtra fought for the Constitution and gave a big victory to Maha Vikas Aghadi. The people of Maharashtra will not tolerate the insult of Babasaheb by the BJP - they will protect our Constitution by responding with full force to every attack on it by Congress and Maha Vikas Aghadi. And, all such shameful attempts of BJP will fail - take it down, caste census will be done," Rahul Gandhi wrote in Hindi on X.

Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday alleged that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was trying to seek support from "urban Naxals and anarchists" by holding a "red book" in his hand.

Notably, Gandhi has been displaying an abridged version of the Constitution in a red cover during his rallies.

"My allegations made two days back against Rahul Gandhi have proved true about his inclination towards 'urban Naxals'. He showed the red book and tried seeking help (politically) from urban Naxals and anarchists," Fadnavis said.

He said the Congress had been insulting Ambedkar.

The Congress also attacked Fadnavis.

"Devendra Fadnavis is getting desperate. He accuses Rahul Gandhi of showing a 'red book' to seek support from so-called 'urban naxals'. This book which Mr. Fadnavis is taking objection to is the Constitution of India, of which Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar was the main architect. This is the very same Constitution of India which the RSS had attacked in November 1949 as not having been inspired by Manusmriti," Ramesh said in a post on X.

"It is the very same Constitution of India that the non-biological PM wants replaced," the Congress leader added.

With inputs from PTI