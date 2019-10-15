Insulted, says Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar at puja event hosted by CM Mamata Banerjee

india

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar said on Tuesday said he felt “deeply hurt and disturbed” by the treatment meted out to him at an event hosted by chief minister Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata on October 11.

Reports said Governor Jagdeep Dhankar was miffed because he was not seated at the main stage along with other guests at the event to showcase the top 70 puja pandals in the state capital. He also said he “was not shown on TV” for even a second, according to reports.

“I appreciate this discourteous approach by the government for the first servant. I am sure they’ll do soul searching and make amends. We’re part of one state. I’m deeply hurt and disturbed,” he said, according to news agency ANI.

“This bad taste in my mouth has been created by people who perhaps do not have the mindset and the large heart that the people of West Bengal have. The insult was not to me, insult was to the culture of West Bengal. It was an insult to every person of the state,” he added.

Dhankhar has been involved in a face-off with the Mamata Banerjee-led government in the past as well. The governor has criticised the chief minister as well as her state government.

The governor had slammed the West Bengal government after the triple murder in Murshidabad, saying the crime reflected the state’s law and order situation.

Before that, the government had accused him of being “politically biased” after Dhankhar had rushed in to rescue Union minister Babul Supriyo, who was heckled at Jadavpur University (JU) by students belonging to Left-affiliated organisations.

The Trinamool Congress had called Dhankhar’s visit to Jadavpur University “most unfortunate and shocking”.

