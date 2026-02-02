Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Intelligence Bureau allocated 74% more funds than last year

    The Intelligence Bureau's funding has surged by 74% for the 2026-27 fiscal year, reflecting heightened security measures after recent terror attacks.

    Published on: Feb 02, 2026 9:35 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Funds allocated to the Intelligence Bureau in Union Budget 2026-27 saw a 74% rise from last year, with the increase primarily driven by capital expenditure that would entail spending on infrastructure to enhance the nation’s security.

    The allocation aims to bolster infrastructure and enhance national security capabilities, with other paramilitary forces also receiving increased budgets. (Sansad TV)
    The allocation aims to bolster infrastructure and enhance national security capabilities, with other paramilitary forces also receiving increased budgets. (Sansad TV)

    The budget set aside 6782.43 crore for the internal security agency under the Ministry of home affairs; capital expenditure made up 2549.54 crore compared to 230.76 crore in 2025-26. Overall budget estimate for 2025-26 was 3893.35 crore, while revised estimate was 4159.11 crore.

    ALSO READ | Income Tax Act 2025 to come into effect from April 1; decoding new rules and what it means for taxpayers

    The allocation to the IB assumes significance in the wake of the November terror attack near the Red Fort in Delhi and the April 22 attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, in which 26 people were killed. While the Pahalgam attack showed how terrorists from Pakistan managed to enter India and were aided by Indian nationals for the terror attack, the Delhi episode showed the extent of self radicalisation in universities and how a module had purchased a bulk of explosives locally and used it in their activities. Post Operation Sindoor, India’s response to Pahalgam attack, the IB has been coordinating with state police and Central Industrial Security Force to secure India’s assets. Officials said the enhanced funding reflects plans to expand the bureau’s capabilities and resultant infrastructure.

    ALSO READ | Budget 2026: Lower customs for personal items brought in by air

    Overall the budget of the union home ministry has been increased from   2,33,210 crore to 2,55,233.53 crore. India’s largest paramilitary force the Central Reserve Police Force will get 38517.93 crore compared to 35,147.47 crore in 2025-26. The CRPF, which is with a strength of over 3,00,000, has a large role in combating left wing extremism. The CRPF will also increase its presence in J&K, once Naxal violence is eliminated and a section of the troops will be able to shift to J&K. Senior officials have said that home ministry and CRPF is working to deploy CRPF’s COBRA force to J&K. COBRA commandos are trained in guerrilla warfare and were raised to tackle left wing extremism.

    Budgetary allocations were increased for other paramilitary forces under the home ministry, including the Indo-Tibetan Border Police . The ITBP will see a 59% increase in capital expenditure to 225.80 crore, amid an overall increase in allocation to 11,324.08 crore.

    As a consequence of the implementation of the three new criminal laws on July 1, 2024, allocation for criminology and forensic sciences has also been increased from 93.35 crore in 2025-26 to 132.89 crore for 2026-27 . The revised estimate for 2025-26 was 99.57 crore.

    ALSO READ | 16th Financial Commission redraws distribution; states share remains at 41%

    The inter operable criminal justice system(IOCJS), which is also another important feature of the new laws, has also seen a rise in its budget. The revised budget for 2025-26 was 300.01 crore which has been increased to 550 crore. The IOCJS connects all principal components of justice delivery system from police station to forensic labs, prisons and jails so that the procedure from FIR to chargesheet to judgement is digitised and swift.

    recommendedIcon
    Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India, latest weather, Budget 2026 LIVE and Income Tax 2026 LIVE updates on Hindustan Times.
    News/India News/Intelligence Bureau Allocated 74% More Funds Than Last Year
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes