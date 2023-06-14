Watch: Intense high tides witnessed at Marine Drive, Gateway of India in Mumbai

High tidal waves and gusty winds continued to intensify in Mumbai on Wednesday as Cyclone Biparjoy moved as a very severe Cyclonic storm towards Gujarat. Several feet-long tides can be seen raging at Marine Drive in Mumbai and splashing across the streets. (ANi/Twitter)

Cyclone Biparjoy, which is likely to make landfall near Jakhau port in Gujarat, has also had a significant impact on Mumbai.

Intense high tidal waves were witnessed in Marine Drive and Gateway of India in Mumbai.

In a video posted by news agency ANI, several feet-long tides can be seen raging at Marine Drive in Mumbai and splashing across the streets.

In another video, surging waves were seen at the Gateway of India as people walked on the foot path next to the sea. The water also splashed on some people and no boats were to be seen.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said, in a forecast, that Mumbai was likely to see light to moderate rainfall on Wednesday.

IMD Mumbai said on Wednesday that Mumbai will see occasional winds at 45-55 kmph.

Three boys drown in Mumbai

Three of the four boys, who were feared drowned after they ventured into the rough sea at Juhu Koliwada in Mumbai on Monday, have found dead , officials confirmed on Tuesday.

Dharmesh Bhujiya, 15, Shubham Bhogania, 16 and Manish Bhogania, 15, were rescued by the local police and taken to Cooper Hospital, where doctors declared them brought dead. One boy is still missing.

The incident occurred at Juhu Koliwada in the western suburbs, a total of eight boys, ignoring warnings of the rough sea because of Cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ and high tide, ventured to the deep end of the jetty and sat on the ledge there. According to the Mumbai Police, one boy was rescued by the local fisherman, while three others ran away. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporaton (BMC) had suspended search and rescue operations due to bad weather and darkness at 11pm on Monday.

