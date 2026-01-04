‘International law cannot be violated’: India's main oppn Congress on US operation in Venezuela

India's main opposition party, the Congress, on Sunday expressed grave concern after the US captured Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, and brought them to the US to face criminal charges. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi during a meeting with senior Congress leaders in New Delhi. (PTI)

"The INC (Indian National Congress) expresses very grave concern on US actions relating to Venezuela in the past 24 hours. Settled principles of international law cannot be violated unilaterally," the party's comms incharge Jairam Ramesh said in a post on X.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife were brought to the New York City after an overnight military operation on Saturday, with the US President Donald Trump announcing that Washington would run the Latin American country until a political transition could take place.

The Congress reaction came soon after the Indian government voiced “deep concern” over the attacks on Venezuela and the capture of its President by American forces.

India expresses deep concern The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), in a statement, said New Delhi is closely monitoring the evolving situation and called on all parties to address issues peacefully through dialogue to ensure stability in the region.

“India reaffirms its support to the well-being and safety of the people of Venezuela. We call upon all concerned to address issues peacefully through dialogue, ensuring peace and stability of the region,” the MEA statement said.

The MEA said that the Embassy of India in Caracas is in contact with members of the Indian community and will continue to provide all possible assistance.

The US brought Maduro and his wife to New York to face drug trafficking-related charges. Venezuela, denouncing the US action, has announced a state of national emergency.

Congress leaders, other parties respond Earlier in the day, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said international law and the United Nations Charter had been ignored for some time, and now law of the Jungle prevails.

"International law and the UN Charter have for some years now been honoured in the breach, @kapskom. The Law of the Jungle prevails today. “Might is Right” is the new creed," he said in a post on X.

Another Congress leader, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, also compared the US action to imperial-style politics.

"Regime change by cruise missile, democracy delivered by warship, & sovereignty rewritten under self-styled Doctrine? Not leadership, this is 19th-cen imperialism in 21st-cen jargon. If international law matters only 2 weak, UN should shut shop. world deserves rules, not lunatic rulers," Singhvi wrote on X.

Meanwhile, the Left parties raised concerns over the developments, calling the US attack on Venezuela is a blatant violation of the UN Charter. The Left parties also held a protest at the Jantar Mantar here against the US action.

On Saturday, India had issued an advisory urging its nationals to avoid all non-essential travel to Venezuela and urged all those who are in that country to exercise extreme caution.

"In view of recent developments in Venezuela, Indian nationals are strongly advised to avoid all non-essential travel to Venezuela," the MEA said.

"All Indians who are in Venezuela for any reason are advised to exercise extreme caution, restrict their movements, and remain in contact with the Embassy of India in Caracas," it said.