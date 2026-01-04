'Can't go around bullying': What Shashi Tharoor, other Indian leaders said about US action against Venezuela

"International law and the UN Charter have for some years now been honoured in the breach, @kapskom. The Law of the Jungle prevails today. 'Might is Right' is the new creed," Tharoor wrote on X. Follow Venezuela-US conflict live updates here

Senior Congress leaders Shashi Tharoor said international law and the United Nations Charter had been ignored for some time, and now law of the Jungle prevails.

Political leaders in India described the US action against Venezuela and the capture of President Nicolas Maduro as a breach of international law by the Donald Trump-led administration which on Saturday captured and flew out the Venezuelan leader over allegations of "narco-terrorism".

Congress's Abhishek Manu Singhvi called the US action a return to imperial-style politics. "Regime change by cruise missile, democracy delivered by warship, & sovereignty rewritten under self-styled Doctrine? Not leadership, this is 19th-cen imperialism in 21st-cen jargon. If international law matters only 2 weak, UN should shut shop. world deserves rules, not lunatic rulers," he said in a post on X.

'Can't go around bullying' On the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro by US authorities, Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC said the matter is of grave concern and that no country can go around “bullying the world”.

“India has always maintained cordial relations with Venezuela, with strong diplomatic engagements over the years. This is a matter of grave concern, as ties with Latin America and South America have been carefully nurtured. The Ministry of External Affairs has advised that the safety of Indian nationals living there should be prioritised. No country can go around bullying the world; the situation must be viewed holistically. The global community today is worried about such actions, surgical strikes, and, above all, the safety of citizens, which must be seen from a collective global perspective,” Shaina NC said, speaking to PTI news agency.

AIMIM supremo Asaduddin Owaisi meanwhile sae the US action as an example that India should note to act against Pakistan for its terror activities.

"If Trump can send his forces and capture the Venezuelan leader (referring to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro), then why can't PM Modi send our army to Pakistan and capture the attackers of 26/11 Mumbai terror attack Masood Azhar, if Trump can do it, so can you [Modi]," said Owaisi.