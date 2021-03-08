International Women's Day: Punjab lines up 8 schemes aimed at female empowerment
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday said that his government will start eight new schemes aimed at empowering and protecting women on the occasion of International Women's Day.
The chief minister also said that the government will issue appointment letters to 2,047 women teachers and launch 181 Saanjh Shakti Helpline and Police Helpdesks.
"This #InternationalWomensDay we will kickstart 8 new schemes aimed at empowering and protecting women, including issuing appointment letters for 2047 Lady Teachers, 181 Saanjh Shakti Helpline and Police Helpdesks. More power to our women!" he tweeted.
Each year on March 8, International Women's Day is observed in order to celebrate the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women. The day commemorates women, who despite various challenges posed by society have proven their mettle in every sphere across the world.
