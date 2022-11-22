Home / India News / Intruder killed, another captured along India-Pakistan border near Jammu

Intruder killed, another captured along India-Pakistan border near Jammu

Updated on Nov 22, 2022 09:31 AM IST

The intrusions were detected days after a Pakistani drone dropped two timer-fitted improvised explosive devices near a police post at Phallain Mandal near the border in Jammu on November 15

ByRavi Krishnan Khajuria

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Tuesday said it killed an intruder and captured another at separate places along the India-Pakistan border near Jammu.

An officer said one of the intruders was aggressively approaching the border fence from the Pakistani side in the Arnia sector when he was asked to stop but did not heed the warnings. “With no other alternative, BSF troops fired and killed him. The area was being searched,” he added.

A second officer said another intruder was captured after he crossed the border in the adjoining Samba district. “Nothing incriminating was found in his possession. The area is being searched.”

The intrusions were detected days after a Pakistani drone dropped two timer-fitted improvised explosive devices near a police post at Phallain Mandal near the border in Jammu on November 15. The devices were later destroyed.

On November 3, the army shot dead a terrorist along the Line of Control (LoC), the de -facto India-Pakistan border in Jammu & Kashmir, in Poonch and recovered a mine, a machine gun magazine, other arms and ammunition besides drugs. A blood trail leading across the LoC also suggested two to three other terrorists were either injured or killed in the army’s firing.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Ravi Krishnan Khajuria

    A principal correspondent, Ravi Krishnan Khajuria is the bureau chief at Jammu. He covers politics, defence, crime, health and civic issues for Jammu city.

