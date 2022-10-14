‘Invaluable member’: Indian Army lays wreath, pays tribute to martyred assault dog ‘Zoom’ | Watch

Indian Army officers on Friday laid wreath on the mortal remains of assault dog ‘Zoom’, who succumbed to gunshot injuries the day before after sustaining them during an encounter in Anantnag in Jammu and Kashmir on October 9. The 29 Army Dog Unit was present during the wreath laying ceremony.

In a video shared by the Army's Chinar Corps Unit on Twitter, officers are seen laying the wreath and then saluting the canine.

‘Zoom’ passed away at around 11.45am owing to complications despite responding well to the treatment, Army officials told HT. The canine was receiving treatment at the Army Veterinary Hospital in Srinagar.

Earlier, a senior Army officer, on condition of anonymity, told HT that ‘Zoom’ sustained serious injuries, but they are “hopeful” the canine will survive.

#ChinarCorps Cdr & all ranks paid homage to Army Assault Canine 'Zoom', who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty on 13 Oct 22 after suffering from gunshot wounds in Op Tangpawa, #Anantnag of 09 Oct 22.#Kashmir@adgpi @NorthernComd_IA pic.twitter.com/D7lScuLcNZ — Chinar Corps🍁 - Indian Army (@ChinarcorpsIA) October 14, 2022

According to a statement by the Army, ‘Zoom’ was part of a squad that has been trained to locate and take down terrorists. The Army has many such assault dog squads deployed in its Kashmir units. The Army had released a short video of ‘Zoom’ as well showing the canine along with the handler.

Army officials said that ‘Zoom’ had distinguished himself within the squad with his “energy and courage” and was an “invaluable member of the team”. They said despite being a two-year-old dog, ‘Zoom’ was a veteran for having served in multiple counter operations.

Jammu | 29 Army Dog Unit remembers Indian Army Dog 'Zoom'.



Zoom passed away at 54 AFVH (Advance Field Veterinary Hospital) where he was under treatment after sustaining two gunshot injuries in Op Tangpawa, Anantnag, J&K on 9th Oct. pic.twitter.com/B5kA3ki9qZ — ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2022

During the Anantnag encounter, two terrorists were hiding inside a house and ‘Zoom’ was asked to clear the house. He not only identified the exact location but also disabled one terrorist. In the process, however, the canine sustained two gunshots. Even then, he located the other hiding terrorist and returned back from the target area before fainting due to major blood loss.

The terrorists were later killed in the encounter, and as many soldiers were also injured in the line of duty.

In July, another assault dog, ‘Axel’ was killed during an operation in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir. He was posthumously honoured with the ‘Mention-in-Despatches’ in this year's gallantry awards. ‘Axel’ was the only canine to have received the bravery award. The ‘Mention-in-Despatches’ is given to recognise one's “distinguished and meritorious service in operational areas and acts of gallantry”.

