Investigation underway in New Delhi Railway Station stampede, says Ashwini Vaishnaw

Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw informed Rajya Sabha on Monday that an investigation is underway in the New Delhi Railway Station stampede in which 18 people lost their lives. He also refuted the allegations of the opposition that the camera of the CCTV of the incident was closed. The New Delhi railway station stampede claimed the lives of 18 people, including three children.(PTI)

"Investigation is underway in the New Delhi railway station stampede," he said while speaking in the Rajya Sabha.

Ashwini Vaishnaw also responded to the allegations of the RS MP Manoj Jha.

"Today, I got very sad when he said that I had closed the camera of the CCTV to hide the truth. 12 lakh railway workers are working day and night.... I have myself seen the CCTV footage. It is very sad when an accident takes place. There is no need to do politics. We should focus on taking steps," Vaishnaw said.

Meanwhile, Ashwini Vaishnaw held a high-level meeting on crowd control at stations on Friday, announcing the decision to create permanent waiting areas outside 60 stations across the country.

"Pilot projects have started at New Delhi, Anand Vihar, Varanasi, Ayodhya and Patna stations," a release earlier said, adding that passengers would be allowed to go to platforms only when the trains arrive at the platform, which would decongest the stations.

The New Delhi railway station stampede, which occurred on February 15, claimed the lives of 18 people, including three children.

A compensation of ₹10 lakh was announced by Indian Railways for the families of the deceased who lost their lives in the tragic incident. Additionally, the Indian Railways announced a compensation of ₹2.5 lakh for those seriously injured in the incident and ₹1 lakh for those with minor injuries.