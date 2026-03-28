IPL Opener: KSCA offers complimentary passes, special seats to K’taka MLAs

Karnataka deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar said on Friday said that the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) has agreed to provide two tickets per MLA for the Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the city’s Chinnaswamy Stadium on March 28. Deputy CM DK Shivakumar with KSCA president Venkatesh Prasad in Bengaluru on Friday. (ANI)

The announcement came a day after MLAs objected to being asked to buy tickets online for the matches. Following this, speaker UT Khader had asked the government to ensure that every MLA receives four VIP tickets.

Early on Friday, KSCA president Venkatesh Prasad met chief minister Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, and also interacted with the legislators.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will be taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the opening fixture of IPL 2026 in Bengaluru on March 28.

Taking note of the request, Shivakumar said: “The Speaker had asked for four tickets, but the tickets have already been sold. There is not much time now, and there are more members... I have now requested two tickets so they can take family members.”

He added that representatives typically received one ticket each.

“I called and spoke to them and told them to give one (ticket) extra (to MLAs). I will speak to them in the future also. Earlier, they used to give one ticket. Now I have asked them to give two tickets. They have agreed. I have spoken to both RCB and KSCA,” Shivakumar said.

Legislators will now also gain access to a designated stand at the stadium. Officials indicated that senior government functionaries, including the Chief Secretary, were involved in negotiations with the KSCA.

Karnataka assembly has a total strength of 224 MLAs, and there are 28 MPs from the state.

The demand was first voiced publicly by Congress legislator Vijayanand Kashappanavar. “We are VIPs. We cannot stand in queues. Last time, we were made to stand in line and were sent to sit in the general gallery with the public. This is not acceptable. There has to be some respect,” he had said.

Some legislators also targeted the cricket body’s functioning. Ashoka questioned why the association held an excise licence, saying, “They have permission for cricket. Why have you given them an excise licence? If you tighten this, they’ll shut up and fall in line.”

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya, however, criticised the MLAs for “pleading for tickets” for the marquee event. “A political class that sees power as entitlement, not responsibility, should go. A system where excellence bows, and arrogance sits should go… If this does not disturb us, nothing will. India deserves better. For whatever it is worth, I stand with Venkatesh Prasad. And I know, millions will,” he said.