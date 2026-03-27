‘MLAs have the right’: Shivakumar backs cross-party demand for free IPL tickets, takes ‘gyaan’ dig at BJP's Surya
The MLAs demand for free IPL tickets has blurred the party lines with lawmakers from Congress and BJP making the demand in unison.
After much debate online over Karnataka MLAs across parties demanding free tickets to watch the inaugural Indian Premier League (IPL) match in Bengaluru, deputy chief minister's DK Shivakumar has backed the lawmakers and said that the MLAs have the right to have free tickets as they are the part of the government.
“The MLAs have the right because they are part of the government. I will speak to the chairman to see that our MLAs are accommodated,” Shivakumar said.
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The MLAs demand for free IPL tickets is even more interesting as the issue has blurred party lines with lawmakers from ruling Congress and Opposition BJP making the demand in unison. IPL 2026 starts on Saturday with debut match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Bengaluru.
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However, Shivakumar took a dig at BJP MP Tejasvi Surya who criticised the MLAs for "pleading for tickets" for the IPL match.
“Let Tejasvi Surya give gyaan to his party members,” Shivakumar said.
What Tejasvi Surya said
Surya earlier slammed the MLAs for free IPL ticket demand and said, "Had the Karnataka MLAs spent time in the Vidhana Soudha (Assembly) discussing safety and security preparedness for IPL fans, it would have upheld the dignity of the House. Instead, we saw MLAs pleading and even threatening for free tickets for themselves and their families."
This is not just a poor priority and exposes a deeper problem - "a VIP mindset that sees public office as entitlement."
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"Why should any sports body owe MLAs anything. Why should elected representatives expect privileges denied to ordinary citizens," he asked.
Karnataka MLAs' free ticket demand
The free ticket issue came up in the legislative assembly as it was raised by Leader of Opposition R Ashoka of the BJP, who got support from across the board.
Shivakumar referred to a legendary Mauryan king as he said he would raise it with the Karnataka State Cricket Association. "I will surely tell them this is a request from 'Samrat Ashoka’," he said in jest inside the assembly, NDTV reported.
Vijayanand Kashappanavar, the Congress MLA from Hungund, later explained why KSCA must give special treatment to MLAs. "They (cricket association) are taking all the facilities from the government. They are getting all the security, everything… But they are not respecting MLAs," he told the media, as per the report.
"We are VIPs. We can't go in the queue and stand there. We went last time… They are sending us to a gallery with the public. It's not going to happen,” he further said.