‘MLAs have the right’: Shivakumar backs cross-party demand for free IPL tickets, takes ‘gyaan’ dig at BJP's Surya

After much debate online over Karnataka MLAs across parties demanding free tickets to watch the inaugural Indian Premier League (IPL) match in Bengaluru, deputy chief minister's DK Shivakumar has backed the lawmakers and said that the MLAs have the right to have free tickets as they are the part of the government. Karnataka deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar. (@DKShivakumar)

“The MLAs have the right because they are part of the government. I will speak to the chairman to see that our MLAs are accommodated,” Shivakumar said.

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The MLAs demand for free IPL tickets is even more interesting as the issue has blurred party lines with lawmakers from ruling Congress and Opposition BJP making the demand in unison. IPL 2026 starts on Saturday with debut match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Bengaluru.

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However, Shivakumar took a dig at BJP MP Tejasvi Surya who criticised the MLAs for "pleading for tickets" for the IPL match.

“Let Tejasvi Surya give gyaan to his party members,” Shivakumar said.