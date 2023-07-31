Home / India News / IPS officer Basant Rath's suspension extended by six months

IPS officer Basant Rath's suspension extended by six months

ByShishir Gupta
Jul 31, 2023 07:19 PM IST

Rath was first suspended in July 2020 after his frequent run-ins with J&K police chief Dilbag Singh.

Union home ministry has extended the suspension of Jammu and Kashmir police officer Basant Rath for another six months, says after he wrote to home secretary Ajay Bhalla calling the suspension order “unscrupulous” and “unethical exercise”. Basant Rath was first suspended in July 2020 for what was described as “repeated instances of gross misconduct and misbehaviour”.

Suspended IGP Basant Rath (right).(PTI file photo)
Suspended IGP Basant Rath (right).(PTI file photo)

“[The] President, after considering the facts and circumstances of the case and the recommendations of the Central Review Committee, has come to the conclusion that Shri Basant Kumar Rath, IPS (AGMUT: 2000) shall continue to remain under suspension for a further period of 180 days beyond 31.07.2023 i.e., upto 27.01.2024,” the order dated July 28 said.

Rath, an Inspector General of Police-ranked officer, has had differences with Jammu and Kashmir director general of police Dilbag Singh that had led him to file a police complaint against him in June 2020, expressing apprehensions for his “safety and reputation”.

Rath was shunted to the nondescript home guards and civil defence department from the traffic in November 2018 after a spat on Twitter with Junaid Mattu, who had just been elected Srinagar Mayor.

In the nine-odd months that he oversaw the traffic department, Basant Rath and his unorthodox style did have its fair share of critics and admirers. The police brass, for one, didn’t take too well to his working in the field in civilian clothes, and instances where he and his team were accused of hurling abuses and manhandling commuters.

Rath however, has his set of admirers in Jammu and Kashmir and elsewhere, particularly after he started shipping out textbooks and study material for young Kashmiris in remote parts of the state so that they could study for competitive examinations even if they didn’t have the resources.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Shishir Gupta

    Author of Indian Mujahideen: The Enemy Within (2011, Hachette) and Himalayan Face-off: Chinese Assertion and Indian Riposte (2014, Hachette). Awarded K Subrahmanyam Prize for Strategic Studies in 2015 by Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses (MP-IDSA) and the 2011 Ben Gurion Prize by Israel.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, July 31, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out