IPS officer Daljit Singh Chaudhary appointed as new director general of NSG

The Centre on Wednesday appointed 1990 batch IPS officer, Daljit Singh Chaudhary as the director general (DG) of National Security Guard (NSG).
Chaudhary, who is currently the DG of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), has been given the additional charge of heading the NSG.
Also known as black cats, NSG is India’s counter terrorism force.
It is a federal counter deployment force against terrorism and anti-hijacking operations.
The force is trained to deal with specific situations and used only in exceptional circumstances as deemed by the government. NSG was extensively used during the 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai.
An order issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday, said,” The Competent Authority has approved assignment of additional charge of the post of Director General, National Security Guard (NSG) to Daljit Singh Chaudhary, IPS (UP:90), Director General, SSB upon superannuation of M A Ganapathy, IPS (UK:86), Director General, NSG February 29, for a period of three months or till the appointment and joining of a regular incumbent or until further orders, whichever is earlier.”
