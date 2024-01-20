Senior IPS officer Daljit Singh Chaudhary appointed SSB chief

The Centre on Friday appointed senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Daljit Singh Chaudhary as the director of general of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), an official order said. Daljit Singh Chaudhary’s appointment has been approved for a period up to November 30, 2025 i.e. the date of his superannuation (HT)

The appointment of Chaudhary, a 1990 batch IPS officer of Uttar Pradesh cadre, is significant in the backdrop of the SSB’s important role in the security of the Indo-Nepal border ahead of the Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved his appointment for a period up to November 30, 2025 i.e. the date of his superannuation, the order said.

The ACC order said, “Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the proposal of the Ministry of Home Affairs for appointment of Daljit Singh Chaudhary, IPS (UP:90) presently Spl. DG, CRPF as Director General, Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) (Level-16 of Pay Matrix) from the date of joining the post and up to November 30, 2025 i.e. date of his superannuation or till further orders whichever is earlier.”

The post of DG SSB was lying vacant after former chief Rashmi Shukla was appointed the Maharashtra DGP earlier this month.SSB guards India’s frontiers with Nepal and Bhutan.