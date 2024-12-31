Menu Explore
IPS officer Kumar gets additional charge as CRPF DG

ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
Dec 31, 2024 06:50 AM IST

The ministry of home affairs (MHA) on Monday issued an order giving senior IPS officer Vitul Kumar additional charge as Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) director general upon incumbent Anish Dayal Singh’s retirement on December 31.

Vitul Kumar, an 1993-batch IPS officer of Uttar Pradesh cadre, is currently posted as the special director general of CRPF (HT)

Kumar, an 1993-batch IPS officer of Uttar Pradesh cadre, is currently posted as the special director general of CRPF. He will take charge as director general upon superannuation of Singh, an 1998-batch IPS officer of Manipur cadre, on Tuesday.

“The competent authority has approved to assign the officiating charge for the post of Director General, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to Shri Vitul Kumar, IPS(UP:93), Special Director General, Central Reserve Police Force upon superannuation of Shri Anish Dayal Singh, IPS (MA:88) on 31.12.2024 till the appointment of a regular incumbent or until further orders, whichever is earlier,” the MHA order said.

With a strength of nearly 300,000, CRPF is India’s largest paramilitary force. The force’s personnel are involved in anti-terror operations in Jammu and Kashmir, counter-insurgency operations in the north east, anti-Maoist operations in states affected by left wing extremism (LWE) among other things.

The next year is crucial for the CRPF as it plays a major role in the Centre’s attempts to end LWE in Chhattisgarh by March 2026, a target set by the Union government. There are over 40,000 CRPF personnel in Chhattisgarh alone.

The force is majorly involved in Manipur as well. Over the past few days, the force has faced a new challenge of Manipur residents stopping CRPF personnel from pursuing their operations.

