‘Don’t go out for photos, videos': Indian embassy's advisory to nationals in UAE amid Iran war

The Indian embassy in Abu Dhabi warned Indians living in the United Arab Emirates not to take photographs or record videos of sites where incidents have taken place, and not to upload or circulate such images on digital or social media platforms as a war rages in the Middle East amid tensions between the United States, backed by Israel, and Iran. Fire and a plume of smoke is visible after, according to authorities, debris of an Iranian intercepted drone hit the Fujairah oil facility, in Fujairah, United Arab Emirates. (AP)

Iran has responded to US-Israeli air strikes by launching hundreds of missiles and drones towards its Arab neighbours. The attacks have targeted American military bases located in those countries, as well as energy infrastructure. Follow Dubai-UAE live updates here.

What does the advisory say? In a statement, the mission said authorities in the UAE had warned that strict action would be taken against anyone involved in unauthorised filming of incident locations, restricted areas, or inside airports.

To ensure their safety and avoid legal consequences, all Indian nationals have been advised to strictly follow the measures listed below by the embassy:

When you hear a warning alert, proceed immediately to a safe place and remain there until the warning alert has been lifted for your area. Do not attempt to go outside to take photographs or record videos.

Strictly avoid sharing or publishing images of incident sites, including damage from projectiles or shrapnel, via digital or social media platforms.

In the event of shrapnel falling or if you discover suspicious objects in your vicinity, report it immediately to the competent authorities to enable them to handle the situation safely and swiftly. Please stay away from the location and do not approach or touch any parts.

Do not take photographs or record videos inside the airport during arrival or departure.

“In view of the current regional situation, the Embassy of India, Abu Dhabi urges all Indian nationals residing in or visiting the United Arab Emirates to strictly adhere to the local laws and safety guidelines issued by the UAE authorities,” it said. War rages in the Middle East Gulf countries are now at the centre of the confrontation between the United States and Iran. Tehran has been attacking American military bases located in Arab countries in response to US-Israeli strikes that also resulted in the killing of the country’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain said they intercepted Iranian attacks overnight into Sunday. The UAE and Kuwait also began cutting oil production as the crucial Strait of Hormuz neared closure. Around one-fifth of global energy exports pass through this route.

Iran’s attacks continued even after its President Masoud Pezeshkian said he had directed the military not to strike any country that is not attacking the Islamic Republic and apologised to neighbouring nations.

Trump said the statement was equal to a surrender. Tehran, however, continued its strikes.

