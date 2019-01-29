Iranian man arrested for rape in Goa

The Goa Police has arrested an Iranian national for raping a graphic designer who lives in Goa. In her complaint to the police, the victim said that on January 21,Majid Azizi took her to his rented room at Aramboland raped her.

Azizi was previously arrested by the police in connection with a narcotics case but was out on bail and residing at Arambol, a beach village in Goa’s north.

Pernem police Inspector Sandesh Chodankar said that the victim filed her complaint on January 28 and the same day Azizi has been booked for rape and remanded in three days’ police custody.

