Is Dhirendra Shastri getting married soon? Here's what self-styled seer said

Self-styled seer Dhirendra Shastri spoke about the possibility of his marriage on Wednesday and said that his family members are arranging it for him. Shastri added that he is not sure when the marriage will happen, but his family is trying to make it possible. Shastri added that he is not sure when the marriage will happen, but his family is trying to make it possible. (File Photo)

In an interview with news agency ANI, he said that during an event to inaugurate a cancer hospital in Bageshwar Dham in February this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was sitting alongside Shastri’s mother, spoke to her about the spiritual preacher’s marriage.

Shastri said that PM Modi told his mother that he is like an elder son to her. He said the prime minister told her, “I am like an elder brother to him, leave his worries to me…Are you worried about his marriage?... His wedding will happen.”