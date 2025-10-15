Is Dhirendra Shastri getting married soon? Here's what self-styled seer said

Self-styled seer Dhirendra Shastri spoke about the possibility of his marriage on Wednesday and said that his family members are arranging it for him. Shastri added that he is not sure when the marriage will happen, but his family is trying to make it possible.
In an interview with news agency ANI, he said that during an event to inaugurate a cancer hospital in Bageshwar Dham in February this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was sitting alongside Shastri’s mother, spoke to her about the spiritual preacher’s marriage.
Shastri said that PM Modi told his mother that he is like an elder son to her. He said the prime minister told her, “I am like an elder brother to him, leave his worries to me…Are you worried about his marriage?... His wedding will happen.”
When asked when the wedding might happen, Shastri told the news agency that he is not arranging anything, but his family is doing it. “I don’t know when they will do it, but they will,” he said.
Dhirendra Shastri praises PM Modi
While saying that his relationship with the prime minister is very cordial, “like that of brothers”, the spiritual leader said, “It's very difficult for the country to have a Prime Minister like him. I am saying this because he thinks only of the country. India's vision of Mission 2047 is unprecedented.”
However, he clarified that he does not align with any political party. “We have no alignment with any party; all political parties are ours because there are Hindus in all parties. My relations with Congress are very good.”