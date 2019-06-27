‘Is she serious?’: Congress on Mamata Banerjee’s call to defeat BJP together

Senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury expressed his reservations on Thursday after West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee reached out to his party and the CPI(M) to join her fight against the BJP in the state.

“People say something and then go back on their words, it’s her nature. If she is serious she’ll have to talk to our senior leadership. The way BJP is growing in Bengal, it is due to Mamata ji’s failures,” Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, according to news agency ANI.

Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee had said on Wednesday that the BJP is trying to run a parallel government in West Bengal and parties like the Congress and the CPI(M) should join hands with the TMC to fight against it.

“The people of the state are witnessing in Bhatpara what happens if you vote for the BJP. I feel all of us (TMC, Congress and CPI-M) should come together in the fight against the BJP,” she said while speaking during the debate on the governor’s address in the state assembly.

“It doesn’t mean we have to join hands politically. But on common issues at the state and the national levels, we can come together,” she had said.

The two parties had, however, rejected her appeal saying her policies are responsible for the BJP’s growth.

First Published: Jun 27, 2019 12:16 IST