If Cong is corrupt, why are Sonia, Rahul Gandhi not in jail, asks Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary on Monday questioned in the Lok Sabha why Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi had not been jailed till now if the Congress was a “corrupt” party. He was speaking on a Motion of Thanks on the President’s address.

Responding to Minister Pratap Chandra Sarangi, who started the debate by highlighting the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government’s misrule and referred to the scams during its tenure, Chowdhury asked if the Modi government had been able to arrest anyone in these scams.

“Did you manage to send Soniaji and Rahulji to jail?” he asked, adding that the BJP came to power calling Congress leaders “thieves” but they were still sitting in Parliament.

Chowdhury said the Prime Minister was a great salesman. “He was able to sell his product while the Congress failed to do so” despite building dams, bringing computers and developing space technologies and missiles during its tenure, he said.

(The story has been published from a wire feed without any modifications to the text, only the headline has been changed)

First Published: Jun 24, 2019 19:06 IST