IS widows from India freed from Afghan jail, claims kin

Taliban have released some of the widows of the so-called Islamic State (IS) fighters from India languishing in Afghan jails after taking over the country, the mother of one of them said even as there was no independent confirmation of the release.

Bindu S, the mother of Nimisha alias Fathima, one of the widows, cited her “contacts in Delhi” and said they told her about the release. She urged the government to get her daughter and grandchild back.

“I plead the Union government to save them. Let them come back and face the law of the land. They are desperate to come back,” said Bindu S.

Nimisha, a dentist, was seven-month pregnant when she left the country in 2016 with her husband. She later gave birth to a baby girl in Afghanistan. “Let the government punish my daughter for her wrongdoings. But her child is innocent. I can bring up the child p as a responsible citizen,” she said.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi to participate in inauguration of farmers’ day programme in Kerala

A Kerala Police officer said they were not privy to any information on the supposed release.

Nimisha was among the 21 people from middle-class backgrounds, who went missing from Kerala in 2016 and were later traced to Afghanistan. Among the group, two men and three women were converts. Seven of them, all men, are believed to have been killed in the US drone attacks.

The Kerala Police have arrested two men from Mumbai, Arshid Qureshi, and Rizwan Khan, for their alleged role in recruiting the 21 and sending them abroad. Qureshi is an associate of controversial preacher Zakir Naik.

Families of most members of the group have disowned them saying they brought disrepute and shame to the country.

In 2020, a video of Nimisha and Merlin, another member of the group, surfaced on social media amid reports that intelligence agencies questioned the widows in jail. In the video, both were purportedly heard saying they were disappointed with their lives in Afghanistan and were keen to return and face the law in India. The government then made it clear it has no plan to bring them back.

The IS overran parts of Iraq and Syria in 2014 before it was driven out of its last Syrian stronghold in March 2019.