Isha Ambani begins pre-wedding celebrations, feeds 5,100 people in Udaipur

Ahead of his daughter’s wedding, richest Indian Mukesh Ambani along with his family Friday commenced a special ‘Anna Seva’ to feed 5,100 people, the majority of them with special abilities, over three days.

The ‘Anna Seva’ is being organised at Udaipur, the city which will host pre-wedding functions of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal on December 8 and 9.

“As a mark of respect and gratitude to the city of Udaipur, and to seek their blessings for the upcoming wedding of their daughter, the family has commenced a special ‘Anna Seva’ - taking up the auspicious task of feeding 5,100 people (majority of them with special abilities) three times everyday from 7th to 10th December, to coincide with the pre-wedding functions,” a statement by family representative said.

RIL chief Mukesh Ambani, wife Nita Ambani, son Anant Ambani with daughter Isha Ambani, fiance Anand Piramal, and in-laws, Ajay and Swati Piramal pose for a photo ahead of their daughter Isha's wedding, in Udaipur. (PTI Photo)

Besides, Mukesh and his wife Nita, Anand’s parents Ajay and Swati Piramal and the soon-to-be-wedded couple were present at this ‘Anna Seva’ function, serving people and interacting with them.

“The Anna Seva functions will continue for four days, from 7th to 10th December and will be performed three times a day at the Narayan Seva Sansthan, Udaipur,” it said.

In addition, the pre-wedding festivities will also see the setting up of a specially curated exhibit called the Swadesh Bazaar that will showcase 108 traditional Indian Crafts and art forms from all different regions of the country for the national and international guests.

“Presenting the art will be master craftsmen and craftswomen themselves, who are keeping these traditional arts alive, creating an interesting experience as also an immersion into the India’s cultural heritage,” the statement said.

Swadesh Bazaar is a unique concept to encourage the craftsmanship of traditional Indian artisans, especially for a lot of indigenous crafts that need conservation and revival and have been supported by Reliance Foundation over the years. The Foundation aims to broaden and deepen its support to the goals of Swadesh Bazaar on a bigger and more sustainable scale in future.

From the rich Kanjeevaram, exclusive Patola, intricate Chikankari to fine Bandhani, exhibits cover over 30 types of textiles and weaves. Depicting folktales and local legends, artists will showcase ancient painting forms like Gond, Madhubani, Phad, Warli and Thangka. Weavers, potters and sculptures from all around the country will make this a mega celebration of art and culture.

“This unique exhibit has not just provided livelihoods to thousands of such artisans, but also giving an opportunity to showcase their rare works from every nook and corner of India, for people’s interest, appreciation and support,” it added.

First Published: Dec 08, 2018 17:38 IST