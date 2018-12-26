ISIS module busted: The 10 men who plotted the New year’s eve attack

In a major success for the security forces, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) busted an ISIS-inspired module in raids in 17 places on Wednesday and arrested 10 men.

The 10 men were part of an ISIS-styled module named Harkat-e-Harb-e-Islam. Among the 10 men arrested by the NIA were an engineering student, a graduation student two brothers who worked as welders and a mufti working at a madrasa in Amroha. The mufti, identified as Mufti Mohd. Suhail was the mastermind of the group.

The 10 men were among 16 who had been detained in raids in 17 places including Seelampur in Delhi, and Lucknow, Hapur and Amroha in Uttar Pradesh.

The 10 men who have been arrested are:

Mufti Mohd. Suhail alias Hazrath: A native of Amroha, Suhail was working a Mufti in a Madrasa at Hakim Mahtab Uddin Hashmi Road, Amroha, UP. He was staying at Jaffrabad in Delhi, and had tasked other team members to procure arms, explosives and other accessories to prepare IED’s and pipe-bombs. He was the mastermind of the group.

Anas Yunus: A resident of Jaffrabad in Delhi, Anas, 24, is a Civil Engineering student at a university in Noida. Anas was instrumental in procuring electrical items, alarm clocks and batteries etc to as raw material for the bombs that the group was planning to make and use in terror attacks.

Rashid Zafar Raq alias Zafar. Zafar, 23, is into the garments business.

Saeed alias Sayeed: Saeed, 28, is a resident of Amroha and runs a welding shop there.

Raees Ahmad: Raees is Saeed’s brother and a resident of Saidapur Imma, Amroha, UP. He runs a welding shop at Islam Nagar, near Idgah, in Amroha.

Both Saeed and Raees had had procured huge quantities of explosive material/gun powder (approximately 25 kg) to prepare Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) and pipe bombs and had been instrumental in fabricating a rocket launcher to carry out the terrorist attacks.

Zubair Malik: Zubair, 20, is a resident of Jaffrabad in Delhi and studying in the third year of graduation at a university in Delhi.

Zaid Malik: Zaid, 22, is Zubair Malik’s brother.

Both Zaid and Zubair were part of the terror conspiracy and were instrumental in procuring batteries, connectors, SIM cards on fake documents and mobilising funds to buy bomb-making material.

Saqib Iftekar: Saqib, 26, is a resident of Hapur and was working as Imam at the Jama Masjid, at Baksar in Uttar Pradesh. He helped the mastermind Mufti Mohd. Suhail in procuring weapons.

Mohd. Irshad: A resdient of Amorha in Uttar Pradesh, Irshad is an auto-rickshaw driver and was helping Mohd. Suhail arrange a hide-out to store the material for making IEDs and bombs.

Mohd. Azam: A resident of Gashi Mendu in Delhi, Azam, 35, runs a medical shop in Seelampur, Shahdara, Delhi and had helped Mufti Mohd Suhail in arranging weapons.

Apart from these 10 men, the police has also detained six others who are being interrogated and may be placed under arrest depending on the information obtained from them.

First Published: Dec 26, 2018 19:08 IST