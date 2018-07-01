Islamic State attempts to lure Allahabad youth, offers $5,000 for info on Indian intelligence agencies

An Allahabad youth was allegedly lured to work for the banned terrorist outfit Islamic State for $ 5,000 per month, but in vain.

The youth approached the police after he was added to an unknown WhatsApp group which had the logo of the group which is waging a war to establish an Islamic state in Iraq and Syria.

SP (city) Brajesh Kumar Srivastava said an FIR has been lodged and the cyber crime cell would handle the investigation. Probe would also be conducted to ascertain if other youths in the city have received similar offers from the terrorist organisation, he said.

Senior sub-inspector at Dhumanganj police station, Shailesh Singh said the youth, a resident of Mundera, used to study and work in Mumbai.

He was watching an online movie on Friday afternoon when he was added to the WhatsApp group. Scared of the ISIS logo, he left it immediately. However, the Canada-based admin of the group repeatedly added him to the group and sent a message in English threatening him to work for ISIS and provide information on Indian intelligence agencies in return for USD 5000 per month. The youth then switched off his mobile and informed his family.

ATS officials have been informed of the incident and the youth has been asked to switch on his mobile for further investigations, Singh said.

Islamic State (IS), also known as the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) or Daesh, has been successful in wooing Indian youths in the past especially from south Indian states. Two Keralites were arrested in 2015 and shortly afterwards two more people were detained in September 2015 for allegedly having connections with the banned terrorist group.