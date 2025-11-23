‘Isolated cases of BLOs’ deaths...but larger picture is of commitment to SIR: CEO Naveen Mahajan

While Rajasthan is leading the country with the most number of voters being mapped within the two weeks since the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) survey started in nine states and three Union territories on November 4, the Election Commission has constantly being accused of putting unnecessary pressure on the booth level officers to get this gigantic task done as quick as possible, allegedly leading to suicides or dying by cardiac arrest. The Election Commission has constantly being accused of putting unnecessary pressure on the booth level officers to get this gigantic task done as quick as possible.

In an interview with HT, the chief electoral officer of Rajasthan, Naveen Mahajan, talked about the commission’s effort to take care of the Booth Level Officers (BLOs)’ work pressure and how it sped up the house-to-house survey of the SIR.

Rajasthan, with 98.98% of enumeration forms distributed by Saturday, is ahead of all 12 regions where the SIR is being conducted in the second phase. What mechanism made this possible?

We took a cue from the Election Commission during the SIR in Bihar that Rajasthan would be surveyed in the next phase. We took that communication seriously and began an internal mapping survey, covering more than 70% by the time the SIR was officially announced in our state. Our key concern was ensuring people in Rajasthan did not struggle with documents. Our aim was to minimise the necessity for documents during the process. We reviewed our old data, along with the SIR data from 2002, and made it available to each and every BLO in physical copies. This helped us map most voters. We also provided intensive training for our BLOs over several months, which aided them in strategising for the survey. We even held a written test for them. We have also met the BLAs from every political party who are helping us in the process simultaneously.

So far, how many BLOs have finished their house-to-house survey?

Over 500 BLOs have completed both the manual and digitisation components. They have not only distributed the enumeration forms but also uploaded the final outcomes to the ECINET portal. They cooperate with their fellow BLOs in a healthy spirit. This outstanding teamwork is a key reason for our state’s success.

But there is also criticism regarding this success, as the Election Department is constantly accused of putting tremendous pressure on BLOs. Recently, a BLO died by suicide in our state, while two others died from cardiac arrest.

Such incidents are disheartening. However, we have mobilised more than 1.5 to 1.6 lakh people from government machinery for the entire SIR exercise. There have been isolated cases of BLO deaths during the SIR survey, which are exceptional. If you look at the bigger picture, it is one of positive energy, zeal, and commitment. The overall goal of the exercise is to purify the electoral roll, to strengthen our democracy.

Even aside from the deaths of the three BLOs, reports have emerged of BLOs being pressured by villagers to work in their fields and households. Most BLOs are working for over 12 to 18 hours a day. Do you not think they are overworked, and that it is difficult for a single BLO to cover thousands of houses in just a month?

Anticipating this challenge for our BLOs, who are our foot soldiers, we have provided extra help. Every BLO may have up to three assistants. In rural areas, we appointed ICDS and ASHA workers; in urban areas, medical and health department staff, as well as municipal employees, to support BLOs. The idea was to facilitate the process and ensure the task could be completed smoothly if they became overwhelmed by the workload.

Have you spoken to your officials after these incidents, or taken action against anyone found to be pressurising or threatening BLOs unnecessarily?

Our instructions and communication with our officers are very clear: be polite, be courteous, be supportive, and solicit the required information from voters. It is a tough task. Voters need to be contacted individually. It’s demanding. But since our team has put in a solid effort and we have crossed the halfway mark, I do not foresee further complications in the process.

Regarding the survey process: you said 70% of voters were mapped before the SIR began. As the survey has made significant progress and is complete in many booths, how many voters do you expect will need to show no documents?

Rajasthan has over five crore electors. We expect to reach a point where 80% to 85% of voters will not need to produce any documents. There are migration issues, so the figure may be lower in urban areas and higher in rural regions.

Who will be the voters required to produce documents? Under what circumstances might the ECI issue a notice to a voter?

Those who are not mapped will receive a notice asking them to provide some of the prescribed documents. Once documents are reviewed, the ERO-in-charge will decide on a case-by-case basis if the voter should be included on the list. Those not present during the house-to-house survey will be notified and given a 30-day window to complete their mapping.

What about people without a permanent address, or those who voted in 2003 and subsequent elections but could not be mapped with their parents in the 2002 SIR list?

We are actively reaching out to such socially disadvantaged communities. District collectors have been asked to identify them and provide Form-6. BLOs will help them fill in this Form-6 along with the EF. It is our responsibility to include every eligible person from these communities in the final SIR list.

What provisions are made for Pakistani migrants residing in border areas of Rajasthan, many of whom may lack proper documents?

They are acquired citizens and must have a Ministry of Home Affairs certificate recognising their Indian citizenship. We will consider that certificate.

Many people from Rajasthan have migrated to other states or abroad for work or study, while others from neighbouring states have moved here permanently. How will they be contacted and mapped during the SIR survey?

We are working to reach out especially to younger people outside the state by training them to complete the process online. They can submit forms and documents online and easily be mapped through the SIR survey. People who have permanently moved to our state will be mapped via their parents in the previous SIR list. BLOs will coordinate with counterparts in those states to ensure these voters are permanently transferred to Rajasthan’s list.

So far, how many deceased or duplicate voters have been found?

We are diligently surveying and removing deceased and duplicate names. We will meet the collectors next week and compile collective data to estimate the count.