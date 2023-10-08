On Indians in Israel, minister says ‘PMO directly supervising situation’

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi on Sunday said that she received several messages overnight about Indians in Israel and added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's office is directly supervising the situation, ANI reported. Union minister Meenakshi Lekhi.(X)

"Indian government is striving to bring back stranded students of India from Israel. Prime Minister and his office are monitoring the situation and huge efforts are underway to get back our students who are stuck in that country," Lekhi told reporters.

She added that India has successfully evacuated its citizens from abroad during the Russia-Ukraine war or in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.

“So whether it was Operation Ganga or Vande Bharat, we brought everyone back and I'm sure GoI (Government of India) and the prime minister's office are directly in touch with those people and are working and monitoring the situation,” the minister added.

She also expressed condolence over the deaths of people in the rocket strikes launched by Hamas on Israel.

"PM Modi has already given his condolences and stands with Israel at this difficult juncture. We express our condolences to all those who have been killed in this attack and the families of the injured at this difficult time," the minister told ANI.

Israel on Saturday declared a state of war in the country after an unprecedented attack by Palestine's Hamas militants. They stormed from the blockaded Gaza Strip into nearby Israeli towns, killing dozens and abducting others during a major Jewish holiday on Saturday. Follow LIVE updates.

On Sunday, Israel carried out retaliatory attacks and airstrikes in the Gaza Strip, killing over 400 persons. Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to reduce the group's Gaza hideouts to “rubble”.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was "deeply shocked" by the news of terrorist attacks in Israel. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the innocent victims and their families. We stand in solidarity with Israel at this difficult hour," he wrote on X.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk