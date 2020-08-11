Israel shares AI based technology with AIIMS to tackle Covid-19

india

Israel on Tuesday contributed state-of-the-art artificial intelligence (AI) based technologies and equipment to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi with the aim to assist in India’s Covid-19 containment efforts and also enhance country’s overall healthcare facilities, according to a statement attributed to the Israeli embassy.

“The technologies include contactless monitoring applications, advanced medical management systems, and AI-based solutions such as AI assistant robots that can help medical teams perform various tasks remotely. This note-worthy action further cements Israel’s commitment towards assisting India in its efforts to tackle the ongoing pandemic,” a statement released on Israeli embassy’s behalf said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has regularly touched base with his Israeli counterpart since the outbreak of the pandemic, exploring areas of cooperation for the containment of the disease. Following the agreement on collaboration between the two leaders, Israel’s ministry of foreign affairs located the most advanced medical equipment that has been developed in Israel using cutting edge technologies to fight Covid-19, the statement says.

The most “useful products” were then collected in coordination with AIIMS and some other equipment was contributed and some purchased with special funds allocated by the Israeli government.

“We are pleased to share the best medical technology solutions from Israel with the most premier medical institute of India. We are confident that these technologies will further bolster their capabilities to tackle Covid-19.” said Dr Ron Malka, Israeli ambassador to India.

The statement added that Israel’s technological cooperation with AIIMS is more than a decade old. It says that senior doctors and nurses from AIIMS participated in a training programme on “Trauma and Mass Casualty Management” in 2007 which resulted in the establishment of the Trauma Center at AIIMS, New Delhi.

Malka added that combined efforts and cooperation by India and Israel was not only beneficial to the two countries but to the entire world.