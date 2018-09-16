Isro successfully launches 2 earth observation satellites for UK

Today in New Delhi, India
india Updated: Sep 16, 2018 22:41 IST
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
ISRO's PSLV-C42 carrying two earth observing satellites, NovaSAR and S1-4 of Surrey Satellite Technology Limited, UK, ready to be launched from Sathish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, on Saturday.(PTI Photo)

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Sunday launched the NovaSAR and S1-4 earth observation satellites of the UK from the spaceport here.

The PSLV-C42 launch vehicle carrying the two satellites blasted off from the first launchpad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at 10.08pm.

It was a perfect lift off, ISRO officials said.

NovaSAR is intended to be used for forest mapping, land use and ice cover monitoring, flood and disaster monitoring.

The S1-4 will be used for surveying resources, environment monitoring, urban management and disaster monitoring.

The launch comes alomst six months after ISRO successfully placed the INRSS-1I navigation satellite in orbit on April 12.

First Published: Sep 16, 2018 22:40 IST

