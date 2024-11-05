ISRO set to launch EU’s Proba 3 Sun observation mission in December: Minister

New Delhi: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is set to launch the European Union’s Proba 3 Sun Observation Mission in December, said Union minister of state (independent charge) for science & technology, Jitendra Singh, on Tuesday. Union minister Jitendra Singh (right) and Isro chairman S Somanath during the third Indian Space Conclave in Delhi on Tuesday. (X / Dr Jitendra Singh)

“The European Union’s large orbiter Proba 3, which will observe the Sun, will go to space from Sriharikota in December. Space scientists from ISRO and the European Union are going to jointly observe the Sun’s atmosphere,” Singh said speaking at the third Indian Space Conclave, organised by the Indian Space Association (ISPA).

The Proba-3 satellite, which arrived in Sriharikota this morning is designed to observe the Sun’s faint corona. This mission marks India’s third launch for the European Union, following support for the Proba-1 and Proba-2 satellites, but stands out due to its focus on solar observation. The satellite will be launched by the PSLV-XL rocket. Singh noted that Proba-3 will offer important data on solar corona dynamics, contributing to ISRO’s expanding scientific initiatives, which include the Chandrayaan-3 lunar mission. He also attributed the growth of India’s space sector to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s policy changes.

Singh also set out the ambitious goal of establishing the Indian space station Bharatiya Antariksha Station (BAS) by 2035, and landing the first Indian on the Moon by 2040. He also added that India aims at increasing its contribution to the global space economy from 2% to 10%.

Singh also highlighted India’s growing capabilities in space innovation. “We are no longer waiting for technologies to be handed down to us; we are now innovators in our own right, developing solutions that are shaping global standards. The sense of confidence that permeates our space endeavors is a reflection of our commitment to excellence and our vision for a self-reliant India,” he said.

Isro chairman S Somanath also spoke at the conclave and said that India is working towards achieving “Atmanirbharta” or self-reliance in the space sector through enabling policies, large-scale investments, and strategic partnerships.

Somanath said, “With strategic partnerships and a united vision, we are poised to make India a leader in space innovation, ensuring a vibrant, self-reliant space sector for decades to come.”

“Under strong government leadership, we’ve moved from announcements to concrete projects, defining a future where space drives economic growth, national security, and technological innovation,” he added.

Somanath acknowledged the challenges faced in the upstream sector, particularly in building large platforms, rockets, and launching them. “The challenges in the upstream side, building big platforms, building rockets and launching them remain very elusive primarily because of the higher investment required, the technology risks, the possibility of failures, recovery,” he said.

While industries and startups are emerging, their ability to scale up and compete with established global players remains uncertain. Somanath pointed out that larger industry houses in India must play a key role in this effort. “India is not void of any big houses having enough capability to invest and create as much as others are there in the world. But they need to take the plunge, possibly alone or in a very cooperative mode with others where there are skills in various areas,” he added.

The Cabinet last month had approved a ₹1,000-crore venture capital (VC) fund, under the aegis of the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACE) for promotion of space oriented start-ups for the growth of space economy.

Somanath emphasised the need to foster leading space companies in India, not just service providers. “We need to create leading space companies in India, not just service providing companies. (We need to create space companies) who have the ability to design, conceive, manufacture and put up competitive, cost-competitive products in front of the world,” he said.

“With policies that enhance data accessibility, we’re enabling space- based applications to support sectors like agriculture and finance, aiming to create a robust, multifaceted space ecosystem,” Somanath said. He further said that India’s aim to landing an Indian on the moon by 2040 is the sign of India’s commitment to “human space exploration.”

Chairman of ISPA Jayant Patil outlined the economic impact of the space sector, noting that every rupee invested returns over 2.5 times to the economy, contributing over $60 billion to GDP in the past decade. “This sector is driving significant technological advancement and job creation. As we soar beyond the sky, we envision India’s space industry achieving exponential growth and contributing significantly by the 100th year of our independence,” Patil said.

Ambassador of the European Union to India and Bhutan Hervé Delphin said, “India and the EU are natural partners in space, both aiming for strategic autonomy in navigation, Earth observation, and communication technologies. With a shared vision for peaceful space use, we see immense potential for joint projects in climate monitoring, cybersecurity, and exploration.”

“Space diplomacy is crucial as well, and the EU seeks deeper collaboration with India through forums like the UN Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space, fostering responsible practices and preventing destabilising actions, such as anti-satellite tests,” Delphin said.