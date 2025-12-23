ISRO to launch Bluebird Block-2 mission tomorrow | All about the space mission

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) announced that the LVM3-M6 rocket, carrying a next-generation US communication satellite, is set for launch from its spaceport on Wednesday. A 24-hour countdown for the mission began on Tuesday. ISRO's LVM3M6 is set to launch the BlueBird Block-2 spacecraft from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota, tomorrow. (@isro/X)

The Bluebird Block-2 satellite will be launched on a dedicated commercial mission using ISRO’s heavy-lift vehicle, LVM3-M6, from the second launch pad at the spaceport. Liftoff is scheduled for 8.54 am, PTI reported.

About the latest ISRO launch

Weighing 6,100 kg, Bluebird Block-2 will be the heaviest payload ever placed into Low Earth Orbit (LEO) by an LVM3 rocket. The previous record was held by the LVM3-M5 Communication Satellite 03, which weighed approximately 4,400 kg and was launched successfully on November 2.

This mission is being conducted under a commercial agreement between NewSpace India Ltd (NSIL)—ISRO’s commercial arm—and US-based AST SpaceMobile (AST and Science, LLC). The satellite is designed to provide high-speed cellular broadband directly to smartphones worldwide, making it part of a global LEO constellation for mobile connectivity.

AST SpaceMobile is developing the first space-based cellular broadband network, which will allow smartphones to connect directly to satellites for both commercial and government purposes. The network will support 4G and 5G voice and video calls, messaging, streaming, and data services anywhere on the globe.

Ahead of the launch, ISRO Chairman V. Narayanan visited the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala on December 23 to offer prayers.

The LVM3 rocket, also known as the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle MkIII, is a three-stage vehicle with a cryogenic engine developed by ISRO’s Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre. It is 43.5 metres tall and uses two S200 solid rocket boosters to generate the thrust required for liftoff. The boosters were developed by the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre.

After a 15-minute flight, the Bluebird Block-2 satellite is expected to separate from the launch vehicle. The satellite features a 223 m² phased array, making it the largest commercial communications satellite deployed into Low Earth Orbit, approximately 600 km above Earth.

Earlier, AST SpaceMobile launched five satellites—Bluebird 1 to 5—in September 2024, which currently provide internet coverage across the United States and select countries. The company plans to launch additional satellites to expand network coverage and has partnered with over 50 mobile operators globally.

(With PTI inputs)

