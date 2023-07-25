PSLV to launch on July 30 with six more satellites

Just a fortnight after the successful launch of Chandrayaan-3 moon rocket, the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) will on July 30 launch a commercial mission with a primary payload of a Singaporean satellite from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, the space agency announced on Monday. Isro announced that the PSLV-C56 carrying Singapore’s DS-SAR satellite along with 6 co-passengers is scheduled to launch from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota (Isro Twitter)

The DS-SAR satellite of the Defence Science and Technology Agency of Singapore will be launched on board the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle on the behest of NewSpace India, the commercial arm of Isro, the agency said in a statement.

The 360 kg satellite will be inserted into a near- equatorial orbit 535 km above the earth’s surface. Singapore government will be using the satellite for imaging and mapping purposes.

The launch vehicle will also carry six other satellites, including VELOX-AM, a 23 kg technology demonstration microsatellite; Atmospheric Coupling and Dynamics Explorer (ARCADE), an experimental satellite; SCOOB-II, a nano satellite flying a technology demonstrator payload; NuLIoN by NuSpace, an advanced nano satellite enabling seamless internet of things connectivity in urban and remote locations; Galassia-2, a nano satellite that will be orbiting at low earth orbit; and ORB-12 STRIDER , a satellite developed through international collaboration.

