ISRO to launch Europe's Proba-3 Mission from Sriharikota today for solar research | 10 facts

The Indian Space Research Organisation's trusted workhorse Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) will blast off from Sriharikota spaceport in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday, December 4, carrying ESA’s Proba-3 mission. Proba-3 is an "In-Orbit Demonstration" (IOD) mission of the European Space Agency. (X/@isro)

The European Space Agency’s (ESA) Proba-3 Mission is happening in collaboration with ISRO’s commercial arm NewSpace India Limited (NSIL).

The Proba-3 mission will launch from the ISRO spaceport's first launch pad. The launch is set for 4:08pm IST, and the satellites are anticipated to enter high Earth orbit and begin their mission. The mission will also give critical data to ESA scientists as they continue their investigation into solar phenomena and space weather.

Also read: Indian astronauts complete initial training for ISRO-NASA ISS mission

The Proba-3 mission represents an incredible accomplishment in space research, with the potential to provide new information about the Sun and space weather. The partnership between the ISRO and ESA highlights how crucial international cooperation is becoming to the advancement of space research and technology.

Here are 10 facts about Proba 3: