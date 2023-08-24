Isro’s capabilities built over decades: Sonia Gandhi on Chandrayaan-3 success

Former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi has written to Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) chief S Somanath saying she was thrilled over his organisation’s successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the southern polar region of the moon while calling it a magnificent achievement. Former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi. (ANI)

She underlined Isro’s outstanding capabilities have been built up over decades. “It has had remarkable leaders and a spirit of collective endeavour has always driven it.” Gandhi said Isro has been anchored on self-reliance since the early 1960s and that has contributed to its great successes. “I wish the entire ISRO fraternity all the very best and extend my warm greetings to each and every member of it on this momentous occasion.”

She added it is a matter of great pride and excitement to all Indians, particularly the younger generation.

Lander Vikram and rover Pragyan landed on Wednesday in the southern polar region of the moon, making India the first country to do so. India is the fourth country ever to land on the moon after the United States, the erstwhile Soviet Union, and China.