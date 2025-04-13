Menu Explore
ISS shares pictures showing the beauty of Earth from space, India shines brightly

ByHT News Desk
Apr 13, 2025 02:32 PM IST

The station’s account on social media platform X lit up with the pictures, showing different parts of the planet, from the USA to Southeast Asia.

The International Space Station (ISS) shared some stunning pictures of Earth on early Sunday morning that were taken from space

The beautiful picture shows India shining under a blanket of stars.(X/ISS)
The beautiful picture shows India shining under a blanket of stars.(X/ISS)

The station’s account on social media platform X lit up with the pictures, showing different parts of the planet, from the USA to Southeast Asia. Among those photos is one of India, as seen from space. The beautiful picture shows India shining under a blanket of stars.

“When you can see the stars above, the city lights below, and the atmospheric glow blanketing Earth’s horizon. Pic 1) Midwest United States Pic 2) India Pic 3) Southeast Asia Pic 4) Canada," the message on X, along with the photos, read.

The image of India shows its city lights and also highlights the country’s dense population. Light clusters, shining brightly, interspersed with dimly lit areas, are visible against the dark night.

In fact, the Indian city lights can be seen shining the brightest among all the places shown in the posts. This probably points to the high density of population in the country.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Karnataka 2nd PUC Results Live at Hindustan Times.
