ISS shares pictures showing the beauty of Earth from space, India shines brightly

The station’s account on social media platform X lit up with the pictures, showing different parts of the planet, from the USA to Southeast Asia. Among those photos is one of India, as seen from space. The beautiful picture shows India shining under a blanket of stars.

“When you can see the stars above, the city lights below, and the atmospheric glow blanketing Earth’s horizon. Pic 1) Midwest United States Pic 2) India Pic 3) Southeast Asia Pic 4) Canada," the message on X, along with the photos, read.

The image of India shows its city lights and also highlights the country’s dense population. Light clusters, shining brightly, interspersed with dimly lit areas, are visible against the dark night.

In fact, the Indian city lights can be seen shining the brightest among all the places shown in the posts. This probably points to the high density of population in the country.