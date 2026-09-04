PM Modi congratulates ‘friend’ Meloni on becoming Italy’s longest-serving PM

Prime minister Narendra Modi on Friday congratulated his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni on becoming the longest continuously serving Prime Minister in Italy's postwar history, describing the milestone as a reflection of the trust and confidence she has among Italian people. Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. (DPR PMO)

In a post on X, the PM said, “Congratulations to my friend Prime Minister Meloni on becoming the longest continuously serving Prime Minister in Italy's postwar history."

He added that the milestone is a “reflection of the trust and confidence of the Italian people” in her leadership.

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