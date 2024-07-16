‘Issued 7% disability certificate to IAS officer Puja Khedkar’: Pune hospital

Dr Rajendra Wable, dean of Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital (YCMH) said on Tuesday that the hospital issued a disability certificate to the controversial probationary IAS officer Puja Khedkar mentioning 7% locomotor disablility in her left knee, news agency ANI reported. Probationary IAS officer Puja Khedkar speaks to media persons in Washim.(ANI)

Wable said, "A disability certificate was issued to her in August 2022 by YCM hospital. Benchmark disability is 40% to avail benefits given by govt. She was issued the certificate after a physical examination. She had a locomotor disability of 7% in the left knee."

Khedkar, then posted in Pune, courted controversy for allegedly demanding a seperate cabin and a car among other privileges, not available to fellow IAS officer trainees. She was transferred to Washim amid allegations of high handedness during her tenure.

The officer faced more trouble after it was alleged that she had joined the services under the non-creamy layer among Other Backward Classes (OBC) and also by submitting fake disability certificates.

Khedkar had joined the IAS under the handicapped category by claiming that she suffered from visual impairment, mental illness and locomotor disability. As per rules, a candidate seeking to secure job under the disability quota should be certified with minimum 40% disability.

The YCMH issued the certificate of 7% locomotor disability to trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar in 2022. The previous two certificates with 51% combined disability with mental illness and visual impairment were issued by Ahmednagar District Hospital in April 2021.

On Monday, the Maharashtra government initiated a probe after the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) directed it to verify Puja Khedkar’s caste and disability certificates.

The Centre has constituted a single-member committee for re-examining the caste and disability certificates of the controversial bureaucrat.

Appearing before the committee on Monday, Puja Khedkar said truth will prevail after she testifies before the central committee. “I will testify before the committee. I think whatever decision the committee will take should be acceptable to all,” she added.

(With ANI inputs)