‘Issues in the context of US inputs being examined’, says external affairs ministry

India on Wednesday said it was taking inputs by the United States on the nexus between organised criminals, gun runners and terrorists seriously. Ministry of external affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.

“During the course of recent discussions on India-US security cooperation, the US side shared some inputs pertaining to nexus between organized criminals, gun runners, terrorists and others. The inputs are a cause of concern for both countries and they decided to take necessary follow up action,” ministry of external affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in a statement.

“On its part, India takes such inputs seriously since it impinges on our own national security interests as well. Issues in the context of US inputs are already being examined by relevant departments,” the MEA spokesperson's statement added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON