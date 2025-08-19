‘It is fake': MEA on drive to raise 8.3 crore for Nimisha Priya using govt's name

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has flagged a fake claim circulating on social media regarding “donations” to save Kerala nurse Nimisha Priya, who is on death row in Yemen. On X on Tuesday, the fact check unit of the ministry dismissed the claim and said there was no government-affiliated donation campaign for the Indian nurse. Kerala nurse Nimisha Priya is on death row in Yemen for killing her Yemeni business partner Talal Abdo Mahdi.(File Pic)

"We have seen claims being made on social media seeking monetary contributions into a GoI designated bank account in the Nimisha Priya case. This is a fake claim," said MEA.

The post in question was made by a blue-tick X account of evangelist KA Paul. In the X post, the account says: “Donate directly to Save Nimisha to the Government of India account designate. We need 8.3 crore rupees.”

In July, the evangelist made a video appeal to the Houthi administration. The video, which was made from Sana'a, also featured Nimisha Priya's 13-year-old daughter Mishel and her husband Thomas.

Indian nurse Nimisha Priya has been on death row in Yemen since 2020. The Kerala-based nurse has been accused of murdering a Yemeni citizen in July 2017.

The 38-year-old Indian woman's execution was scheduled for July 16, but it was postponed following the intervention of Indian officials.

Nimisha Priya is currently lodged in a jail in Sana'a, the Yemeni capital which is under the control of Iran-backed Houthis.

Earlier this month, the Ministry of External Affairs said it was in touch with friendly governments as it continues to provide assistance in the case.

"We continue to closely follow the matter and render all possible assistance. We are also in touch with some friendly governments on the issue," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal was quoted as saying during a weekly media briefing.