IT raid on Tamil Nadu minister, realtors and private milk dairy

Income-tax (I-T) officers raided the premises of Tamil Nadu minister for commercial taxes KC Veeramani and his aides and searched the premises of realtors and a private milk dairy in Chennai, Vellore and Villupuram on suspicion of money laundering and tax evasion.

About 350 I-T officials were involved in the operation, which commenced at 6.30 am and was continuing till late in the evening. According to an official at the IT department, who requested anonymity, the raids were carried out on the receipt of specific inputs on money laundering and tax evasions by the real estate firms and others. No official comment was available from the I-T department. Real estate businessmen including Ramamoorthy Reddy, chairman of the Vellore centre of the Builders Association of India, K. Jayaprakash, Rama Anjaneyalu and S.Brahmanandam’s offices and houses in Vellore were also raided by the I-T officers Forty premises of the popular dairy, Thirumala Milk Products Private Limited in Chennai, were also under the IT scanner.

First Published: Feb 21, 2019 23:32 IST