ITBP assistant sub inspector shoots self in J&K’s Poonch

An assistant sub inspector of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) allegedly shot himself dead with his service rifle in Poonch district on Friday morning, said officials.

The deceased was identified as assistant sub inspector Prem Chand.

“The official allegedly ended his life by shooting himself dead with his service weapon, an INSAS rifle, around 5:30am at ITBP’s 46 battalion located inside mini secretariat Poonch,” said a police officer.

Also Read: Realtor shoots self in Rohini

The police have initiated inquest proceedings and the probe has been assigned to sub inspector Shuvam Sharma.

More details awaited.