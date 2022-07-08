Home / India News / ITBP assistant sub inspector shoots self in J&K’s Poonch
ITBP assistant sub inspector shoots self in J&K’s Poonch

The official allegedly ended his life by shooting himself dead with his service weapon, an INSAS rifle, around 5:30am at ITBP’s 46 battalion located inside mini secretariat Poonch
The deceased was identified as assistant sub inspector Prem Chand. (File image)
The deceased was identified as assistant sub inspector Prem Chand.
Updated on Jul 08, 2022 03:06 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

An assistant sub inspector of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) allegedly shot himself dead with his service rifle in Poonch district on Friday morning, said officials.

The deceased was identified as assistant sub inspector Prem Chand.

“The official allegedly ended his life by shooting himself dead with his service weapon, an INSAS rifle, around 5:30am at ITBP’s 46 battalion located inside mini secretariat Poonch,” said a police officer.

The police have initiated inquest proceedings and the probe has been assigned to sub inspector Shuvam Sharma.

More details awaited.

